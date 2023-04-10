Michigan asparagus growers vote to continue development program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State asparagus producers approved to continue the Michigan Asparagus Industry Development Program.

The program was established in 1978 and was meant to support research and market development efforts that can help Michigan asparagus growers. Now with the approved referendum, the program will continue for an additional five years, beginning June 8, and ending June 7, 2028

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), a total of 40 valid ballots were cast in the referendum with 37 producers voting yes, representing 14,158,213 pounds of asparagus.

If you want to learn more about the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board, you can click right here for their website.

