Meridian Township police seek 38-year-old man wanted on a warrant

Christopher Lee Hill
Christopher Lee Hill(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Lee Hill.

According to authorities, Hill is wanted on a warrant out of Meridian Township. Police describe him as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone with information or who knows of Christopher Lee Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or through its website here.

