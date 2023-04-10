Make an Impact: Providing diapers to families in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average monthly supply of diapers costs about $80. It’s a high cost that adds another layer of stress on families across Mid-Michigan.

Diapers are something no child should go without. Latisha Sierra just had her son Larry in December and expenses have put a toll on her family.

“Your kids have got to have diapers, so if you can’t afford them, what are you going to really do?” Sierra said. “I went from a two-income household to one.”

Sierra has been off of work taking care of her newborn, leaning on Angel Hands Community Outreach for help.

“You can come down here you can get a one-month allotment or you can come every two weeks, I believe,” Sierra said. “You can get so many diapers a month.”

Robert Zawadski picks up diapers for his grandchildren.

“To be able to come into your community and know that you have somewhere an outreach that you can get diapers for your babies, I think that’s fantastic,” Zawadski. “It’s helped out financially for our daughter big time she’s going through a tough time and this really does help with finances.”

The Capital Area Diaper Bank hopes to help families create a health and happy home for little ones like Larry, instead of worrying about the expense of diapers.

