Make an Impact: Providing diapers to families in need

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average monthly supply of diapers costs about $80. It’s a high cost that adds another layer of stress on families across Mid-Michigan.

Diapers are something no child should go without. Latisha Sierra just had her son Larry in December and expenses have put a toll on her family.

“Your kids have got to have diapers, so if you can’t afford them, what are you going to really do?” Sierra said. “I went from a two-income household to one.”

Sierra has been off of work taking care of her newborn, leaning on Angel Hands Community Outreach for help.

“You can come down here you can get a one-month allotment or you can come every two weeks, I believe,” Sierra said. “You can get so many diapers a month.”

Robert Zawadski picks up diapers for his grandchildren.

“To be able to come into your community and know that you have somewhere an outreach that you can get diapers for your babies, I think that’s fantastic,” Zawadski. “It’s helped out financially for our daughter big time she’s going through a tough time and this really does help with finances.”

The Capital Area Diaper Bank hopes to help families create a health and happy home for little ones like Larry, instead of worrying about the expense of diapers.

Related: WILX Partners with Capital Area Diaper Bank for April Make an Impact

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-family feud leads to pots thrown at Lansing store
Police investigate bomb threat at Sparrow Hospital. No bomb was found according to officials.
Sparrow Hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat
Quarantine implemented in Michigan counties to stop Box Tree Moth spread
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash

Latest News

Pet Supply Shelter surplus sale Jackson County
Spring Cleaning at Jackson County Animal Shelter: Surplus sale for pet lovers
Make an Impact: Providing diapers to families in need
Teen Center
Stockbridge Teen Center provides fun and safe after-school haven for teens
Nonprofits in the Lansing area, don't miss your chance to apply for up to $15,000 in grant...
Junior League of Lansing accepting applications for Community Impact Grant