M-99 road closures begin in Eaton County

(WAFB)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Road construction has begun for M-99 in Eaton County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation had closed a lane in each direction of M-99 from Bunker Highway to Wilbur Highway in Eaton Rapids Township. The lane closures are part of MDOT’s plan to install left turn lanes at Bunker Highway, Wilbur Highway, and Columbia Highway.

MDOT said the project is expected to support nearly 36 jobs.

The closures are expected to last until Aug. 11.

