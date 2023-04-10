Lansing police identify victim in Friday morning shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the 23-year-old man who was killed on Friday in a shooting.

The shooting happened before 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Dorchester Circle and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said they located 23-year-old Camrun Thornton at the scene who had been shot in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Lansing police said there was another man who had been injured in an altercation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

