Lansing Community College releases blood drive test results

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College (LCC) released the results of its blood drive that took place in March.

It was a call to action that went above and beyond, which is a great thing when it comes to life-saving blood donations. The blood drive at LCC took place on March 30 and organizers said the goal was 40 units. According to the college, they registered 54 donors, including 13 people donating blood for the first time.

The result was a total of 52 units of blood donated.

According to The American Red Cross, one car crash victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.

