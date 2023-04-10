Lansing Community College releases blood drive test results

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel and Amy Lyman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College (LCC) released the results of its blood drive that took place in March.

It was a call to action that went above and beyond, which is a great thing when it comes to life-saving blood donations. The blood drive at LCC took place on March 30 and organizers said the goal was 40 units. According to the college, they registered 54 donors, including 13 people donating blood for the first time.

The result was a total of 52 units of blood donated.

According to The American Red Cross, one car crash victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-family feud leads to pots thrown at Lansing store
Police investigate bomb threat at Sparrow Hospital. No bomb was found according to officials.
Sparrow Hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash
Fight at Great Lakes Crossing leads to false shooting threat

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Siblings Day
Siblings Day
Wharton Center
Peeking Behind the Curtain for Wharton's Next Broadway Season
Fashion Week
Setting the Stage for Fashion Week