LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a heavy police presence at Sparrow Hospital. News 10′s crew on the scene reports multiple agencies have responded, including Lansing Police, MSU Police, Delta Township Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s office, Eaton County Sheriff’s office, Clinton County Sheriff’s office and Michigan State Police.

Sparrow Hospital told News 10 that nobody is being allowed in or out of the hospital as of 4:15 a.m. Monday.

For a brief time, Police had blocked off part of Michigan Ave in front of the hospital, but our crew on scene says it has opened back up for traffic at this time (4:56 a.m.).

Police have shut down part of Michigan Ave in front of the hospital. (WILX-TV)

News 10 is on the scene and will provide updates as we learn more throughout the morning.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.