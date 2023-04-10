Gas prices rise as demand increases in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices continued to rise in Mid-Michigan and across the state.

On Monday, drivers in Michigan were expected to pay an average of $3.62 per gallon. That is 10 cents higher than the week before and 2 cents higher than the national average. Officials at AAA said that the rise in gas prices comes as the demand for gas increases.

Meanwhile, Mid-Michigan residents have expressed how prices have affected travel for them.

“Gas prices have kept me at home a lot more lately,” said Sylvia Shawana from Lansing. “I usually like to travel, all my family is from out of town. So to go out of town these days it takes a bit more out of my budget than I would like. I’m sticking around the house more. I see a lot of people spending less going out and going out to eat.”

As of Monday, drivers are expected to pay an average of $54 for a full tank.

For regular gas, Jackson and Ingham Counties have an average price of $3.66 while the average in Eaton County is at $3.64

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.