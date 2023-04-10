First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After high temperatures in the 60s the past few days we should see readings this afternoon climb to the low 70s. Our taste of June temperatures will continue through Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Saturday. Don’t be surprised if one day this week we top out at 80º. Overnight low temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the 50s.

Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun across the area. It will be a breezy day with a west wind at 10-20 MPH gusting at times to 30 MPH. The Lugnuts home opener is at 6:05 this evening and the weather will be great. Partly cloudy skies are expected at game time with temperatures near 70º. Temperatures should drop back to the mid 60s by the end of the ballgame.

Plenty of sunshine is expected each day Wednesday through Friday. Our next chance of rain will come Saturday afternoon into Sunday. A few thunderstorms are also possible this weekend. After high temperatures in the 70s Saturday readings will tumble. High temperatures are back in the mid 50s Sunday and the mid 40s Monday.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 11, 2023

Average High: 56º Average Low 35º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1977

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1974

Jackson Record High: 84º 1977

Jackson Record Low: 20º 1952

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.