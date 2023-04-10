Families enjoy brunch at Cascades Manor House

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -With easter activities across Mid-Michigan, families got together over Easter Sunday by celebrating with a brunch. Going out for brunch means no mess and no cleaning up. This option is why businesses like the Cascades Manor House had a sold-out brunch event.

For Kelly Flees, family brunch at the Manor House is a longtime tradition. She has been going there for over a decade and had her high school prom there in 1979. Flees says after losing her dad to covid-19, she has a new appreciation for being able to eat buffet style with her family again.

“The brunch here, oh it’s exciting because everything here is wonderful and easter wouldn’t be the same without coming here to the cascade manor house and then afterwards, it’s a tradition to get our pictures taken in the daffodils so this will fulfill our hearts and keep that family tradition going,” said Flees.

Each year, Kelly Flees drives from Battle Creek to Jackson which is about a 44-minute drive to meet her family for Easter brunch.

The Cascades Manor House served about 414 guest and the money raised from the brunch will go towards the Jackson County Parks.

