Families enjoy brunch at Cascades Manor House

(wilx)
By Sarah Marilyn
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -With easter activities across Mid-Michigan, families got together over Easter Sunday by celebrating with a brunch. Going out for brunch means no mess and no cleaning up. This option is why businesses like the Cascades Manor House had a sold-out brunch event.

For Kelly Flees, family brunch at the Manor House is a longtime tradition. She has been going there for over a decade and had her high school prom there in 1979. Flees says after losing her dad to covid-19, she has a new appreciation for being able to eat buffet style with her family again.

“The brunch here, oh it’s exciting because everything here is wonderful and easter wouldn’t be the same without coming here to the cascade manor house and then afterwards, it’s a tradition to get our pictures taken in the daffodils so this will fulfill our hearts and keep that family tradition going,” said Flees.

Each year, Kelly Flees drives from Battle Creek to Jackson which is about a 44-minute drive to meet her family for Easter brunch.

The Cascades Manor House served about 414 guest and the money raised from the brunch will go towards the Jackson County Parks.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Great Lakes Crossing leads to false shooting threat
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Video: Michigan State Police helicopter tracks fleeing stolen car, suspect arrested
Lora Woodard
FBI joins search for missing Grand Ledge woman with special needs
Friday morning shooting kills 23-year-old man in Lansing

Latest News

In My View: Will Suzy Merchant return to her Alma Mater as head coach?
Queens Parrish Social Center hosts Easter dinner in Jackson
Multi-family feud leads to pots thrown at Lansing store
NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash