Falsified bomb, shooter threats against Sparrow Hospital under investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is investigating falsified bomb and shooter threats made against Sparrow Hospital Monday morning.

Sparrow Health Systems said several threatening calls were made, starting at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Lansing police determined several hours later, that there was never a credible threat to the safety of staff or patients.

Lansing police said falsified threats, like the ones made toward Sparrow Hospital, are rare for Lansing. Police also said there is no suspect at this time and no credible threat to the public.

While police said there is no threat, the feelings of fear that these calls bring are very real for many.

“(It was) a little terrifying, I didn’t know what I was walking into, I didn’t know if I should go home, I didn’t really know what was going on,” said Gina Rosas, with Sparrow Hospital’s Pediatric Specialty Clinic.

A scary sight for employees, patients, and community members.

As authorities worked to clear the buildings of the bomb and shooter threats, Sparrow Hospital spent three hours in lockdown.

In a statement to News 10, a spokesperson for Sparrow said, “At Sparrow, the safety and security of our patients, caregivers and visitors is our top priority and we have and will continue to take a strong, proactive approach to protecting our campuses.”

Lansing police said there’s more than just the emotional impact.

“The problem with swatting calls is, because the situations are reported to be so dangerous, we have to send enough people to accurately deal with that threat as well,” said Rob Backus, Lansing Police Assistant Chief.

He said no one was left without police assistance due to these calls, but it was still a big strain on the department. They have planned for these events, so neighboring law enforcement came in to alleviate the strain and cover for busy Lansing officers.

“There’s a very lengthy investigation so we may not have something that comes out of this immediately. but over time we’ll be able to determine who made the call,” said Assistant Chief Backus.

According to Michigan’s attorney general, purposefully making a false report of terrorism is a felony charge. The felony charge can result in 20 years of imprisonment, and a $20,000 fine.

Lansing police said the same person made each of the threatening calls.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

