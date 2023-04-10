Coolidge Road construction begins in East Lansing

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Road construction has started for Coolidge Road, which is set to go on until May.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area of Coolidge Road between Coleman and State Roads in East Lansing. Meanwhile, the road is expected to be open by May 1, with the Coleman-Coolidge intersection closing the same day. Drivers are encouraged to follow posted detours and seek alternate routes.

The roadwork will consist of spot curb and gutter repair, manhole structure adjustments, and resurfacing of the roadway. These improvements are part of an ongoing program to improve infrastructure throughout East Lansing.

If you want to learn more about the future of the project, you can click here to go to the East Lansing website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-family feud leads to pots thrown at Lansing store
Police investigate bomb threat at Sparrow Hospital. No bomb was found according to officials.
Sparrow Hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash
Fight at Great Lakes Crossing leads to false shooting threat

Latest News

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
Mel Tucker press conference
Quarantine implemented in Michigan counties to stop Box Tree Moth spread
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a basket against Marquette in the second...
‘One more’ - Tyson Walker returning to MSU
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
LIVE: Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Road construction begins for Coolidge Road