Coolidge Road construction begins in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Road construction has started for Coolidge Road, which is set to go on until May.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area of Coolidge Road between Coleman and State Roads in East Lansing. Meanwhile, the road is expected to be open by May 1, with the Coleman-Coolidge intersection closing the same day. Drivers are encouraged to follow posted detours and seek alternate routes.

The roadwork will consist of spot curb and gutter repair, manhole structure adjustments, and resurfacing of the roadway. These improvements are part of an ongoing program to improve infrastructure throughout East Lansing.

If you want to learn more about the future of the project, you can click here to go to the East Lansing website.

