Multi-family feud leads to pots thrown at Lansing Kroger

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating an incident at a Kroger involving two feuding families.

On Sunday, Lansing Police say a multi-family feud led to a fight at the Kroger on Holmes Road and MLK at 2:30 p.m. It is unknown how many people were involved but police said flower pots were thrown at the store.

When police arrived, the families drove off in several directions.

The incident is under investigation.

