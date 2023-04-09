Lansing Jaycees host Capitol Easter egg hunt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s that time of year again. “I love easter,” said Marcus Hoffman.

To celebrate the holiday, the Lansing Jaycees placed thousands of eggs on the Capitol lawn, and kids couldn’t wait to join in on the fun. “I am very excited,” said Jeliyah Goode.

“This event has actually been a staple in some form for over 60 years. we’ve been on the Capitol lawn for over 35 years now,” said Jessica Anderson.

Jessica Anderson is the president of the Lansing Jaycees. The event didn’t just feature a huge egg hunt. There was also live music, balloon making and pictures with the easter bunny.

“I couldn’t ask for a more fun day for us,” said Fairlight Beasley. And the best part is, the event came at no cost for families.

“People love this event they come out as early as possible to make sure they can do all the activities going on,” said Anderson.

Jessica Anderson says the last time the event took place was 2019 due to the covid-19 pandemic. “This is making a comeback.”

A comeback that Ashley Carson was glad her children were a part of. “Seeing the look on my kids’ faces when they saw the eggs out there and ready to go run before, we even could start the times and just making these memories that they will remember for a lifetime.”

Hopefully Carson will carry on this tradition with her kids for many years to come.

This is one of many projects JCI Lansing does with the community. They are a non-profit group who focus on developing leadership skills through community involvement.

If you want to check out more Easter activities, visit here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.