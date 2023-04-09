First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our warm-up will continue through the work week. High temperatures today will climb to the upper 60s to near 70º. We should see high temperatures in the low 70s Tuesday followed by highs in the upper 70s to near 80º Wednesday through Friday. Reality will settle in on Sunday as high temperatures return to the 50s. Our average high temperature today is 55º.

With the mild temperatures, dry weather is expected through Friday. We will see a little more in the way of cloud cover over the area today when compared to Sunday, but we should still be able to call today mostly sunny. Generally mostly sunny skies are expected each day Tuesday through Friday. Our next chance of rain should hold off until Saturday afternoon. More rain showers are expected Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 10, 2023

Average High: 55º Average Low 34º

Lansing Record High: 83° 2011

Lansing Record Low: 14° 1989

Jackson Record High: 85º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 16º 1989

