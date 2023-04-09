Communities in Mid-Michigan celebrate Easter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Across Mid-Michigan, communities are celebrating Easter through egg hunts, dinners, and activities for both kids and adults.

Nancy Moore Park in Meridian Township hosted Saturday night their flashlight Easter egg hunt. Families joined in on the fun. The event has carnival games, arts and crafts, and music. Meanwhile, the Easter Bunny made a visit to the festival.

Once the sun went down, hunters were divided into age groups and headed to the secret egg patch for special eggs. Tickets are $12 each and the event is set to end at 9:30 pm.

Downtown Jackson hosted their special Easter egg hunt called Eggsplore bright walls. Families searched 75 murals for a total of 30 eggs.

Kids up to 12 years old adventured throughout downtown Jackson and got the chance to see various bright wall murals.

Each location had giant eggs stuffed with treats on the inside. People donated candy for the event as well as volunteered to watch over the many eggs across town.

One organizer says the event is meant to get people to experience downtown, Jackson.

“The intention of today was just to have fun. We just wanted a way to have families out in downtown Jackson and see the murals. Maybe they’ve seen them, maybe they haven’t, and experiencing our downtown which is amazing,” said Festival Chair Jacqueline Austin.

Kids were also met by a surprise visit from Jackson’s Jack the Elephant at the Ricky Watts mural.

Also in Jackson, Queen’s Parrish Social Center will host their Community-Wide Easter Dinner Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. Reservations are required before the event, and transportation is provided for Jackson County residents.

The center is always looking for volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Queens Parrish Social Center at 517-414-4438. All are welcome to attend. The event is free and will be held at the Queen’s Parish Social Center.

In Lansing, the Unity Spiritual Center of Lansing is hosting its Easter Egg coloring on Sunday. The event will be in-person and virtual, starting at 9:30 a.m.

