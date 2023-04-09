Casey steps down as Pistons coach after last game of season

Casey will move to a role in the franchise’s front office
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey directs players on the court during the first half of...
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey directs players on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey stepped down after Sunday’s 103-81 loss to the Chicago Bulls to end the 2022-23 season.

Casey will move to a role in the franchise’s front office.

The Pistons ended the season with an NBA-worst 17-65 mark and missed the postseason for the fourth straight year.

Casey guided the team to the playoffs in his first season in Detroit but the start of a rebuilding project the following season left Detroit near the Eastern Conference’s basement.

Casey was the league’s coach of the year in 2018 after his seventh and final season in Toronto. He helped the Raptors to six straight playoff appearances before giving way to Nick Nurse, who coached the franchise to the 1989 NBA title.

His head coaching career began with a two-season stint in Minnesota.

