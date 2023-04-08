Police: No confirmed shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Mall

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Police said there is no confirmed shooter after a reported shooting at Great Lakes Crossing Mall.

On Saturday, Auburn Hills Police were called on a report of an active shooter at The Great Lakes Crossing Mall off Baldwin Road near I-75. According to officials, there has been no confirmed shooter and no one is injured at this time.

Police said they are on the scene clearing the mall as of 7:03 p.m. on Saturday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday morning shooting kills 23-year-old man in Lansing
Ledge break causes concern amongst Grand Ledge community
Ledge break causes concern amongst Grand Ledge community
Williamston teen among 2 killed in East Lansing crash
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Video: Michigan State Police helicopter tracks fleeing stolen car, suspect arrested

Latest News

In My View: Will Suzy Merchant return to her Alma Mater as head coach?
Very nice Easter weather on the way
Nice start to the holiday weekend
MSU students host fashion event to highlight environmental impact of fast fashion