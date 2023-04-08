Police: No confirmed shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Mall

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Police said there is no confirmed shooter after a reported shooting at Great Lakes Crossing Mall.

On Saturday, Auburn Hills Police were called on a report of an active shooter at The Great Lakes Crossing Mall off Baldwin Road near I-75. According to officials, there has been no confirmed shooter and no one is injured at this time.

There was a report of an active shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Mall. There has been no confirmed shooter, there is no one injured at this time. Police personnel are on scene clearing the mall at this time. — Auburn Hills Police Department (@AHPOLICE) April 8, 2023

Police said they are on the scene clearing the mall as of 7:03 p.m. on Saturday.

