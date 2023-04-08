MSU students host fashion event to highlight environmental impact of fast fashion

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Michigan State University organized a fashion event Friday night aimed at educating the public about the environmental impact of the fashion industry and promoting sustainable fashion choices.

“It’s a neon fashion night centered around the intersections of sustainability, science and neon and fashion,” said Berkley Sorrells, a programming assistant at the MSU Museum.

Neon Fashion Night was held at the MSU Museum in response to the United Nations’ statement that the fashion industry is contributing to nearly 10% of the world’s emissions, making it the second-biggest polluter in the world. Students at MSU aimed to raise awareness about the environmental impacts of the fashion industry and promote sustainable fashion choices.

Every season, every trend, and every new garment produced has an impact on the environment. Brands are overproducing clothing by 30-40% every season, and much of it goes straight to landfills.

Katie Deska, Education Coordinator at MSU’s Surplus Store and Recycling Center, encouraged upcycling, which involves reusing existing materials to create something new.

“The idea is that we keep more things out of the landfill and keep more things in circulation,” she explained. “It’s a key to reusing, and it’s really important that we focus on that reuse and reduce before we focus just on recycling, although it is really important to be recycling.”

Upcycling reduces the need for producing new clothing materials, which in turn reduces air and water pollution and the amount of emissions that factories use to produce new clothing.

Deska explained that fast fashion, which involves producing cheap, trendy clothing, plays a big part in the fashion industry’s environmental impact.

“They’re cheap and they’re affordable, and we love that for the different styles and whatnot,” Deska said. “But on the front side of it, there’s a lot of externalized costs that people are paying for either in the areas they produced or where they’re being disposed of at the end of their life.”

Sorrells stressed the importance of being intentional about the clothing we buy and use.

“It just goes back to being intentional about what you purchase or thinking about, ‘Hey, I have this old bed sheet that I’m not going to use anymore. It’s got this fun design on it. Maybe I can turn it into a pair of pants,’” Sorrells said.

To promote sustainable fashion choices, MSU has created a surplus and recycling store where the public can find sustainable clothing for cheaper than retail. Anyone is welcome to donate and shop. More information can be found on the official Surplus Store and Recycling website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.