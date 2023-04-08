MSU Softball Series returns to Secchia Stadium

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Water at Secchia Stadium and Old College Field has receded, allowing Michigan State softball to complete the remaining two games of its series against Iowa at home on Sunday, April 9. First pitch of the doubleheader is slated for 11:00 a.m. from Secchia Stadium.

Admission will be free, but concessions are unavailable at this time.

