Boss Earns 400th Victory For MSU In Spartans’ Win Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State baseball head coach Jake Boss Jr. earned his 400th Victory for MSU in the Spartans’ 7-1 win over Ohio State Friday night at Jackson Field.

Boss becomes just the third Michigan State baseball coach to reach 400 Victories for MSU.

“It means a lot. We’ve had a lot of good players here. I’ve been here a while, and had a lot of good coaches, and I think this was the dream job for me a long time ago, so yeah, I think they all mean something and 400 is fantastics, and we’ll be looking for 401 tomorrow,” Boss said.

Boss joins John H. Kobs (576 wins; 1935-63) and Danny Litwhiler (489 wins; 1964-82) as the only Spartan baseball head coaches with 400 wins at Michigan State.

“That’s so awesome,” MSU junior infielder Trent Farquhar said about the 400 Victories for MSU for Coach Boss. “Coach Boss is working day in and day out. He deserves this, he earned this, and it’s just awesome to play for a guy like Coach Boss. For him to get his 400th win, especially here in the city of Lansing, is just awesome.”

MSU scored its seven runs on just five hits, taking advantage of nine walks, two hit batters and two balks. Farquhar lead the Spartans at the plate going 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

With Friday’s triumph, the Spartans won have six of their last seven and 12 of their last 14, improving to 17-9 overall and 5-2 in B1G play. Ohio State leveled its record at 14-14 overall and 1-6 in conference competition.

“It’s a good start to the weekend, we know we’ve still got two big games to go, and just need to take it one game at a time, but this is a good start,” Farquhar said.

Due to the Red Cedar River flooding at Old College Field, Michigan State’s three-game Big Ten Conference series against Ohio State was moved to Jackson® Field™, home of the Lansing Lugnuts, and condensed to three games in two days, opening with Friday night’s game before a doubleheader Saturday.

“We’re very appreciative for the Lugnuts for everything they did to make this possible and allowing us to play down here,” Boss said to media Friday.

