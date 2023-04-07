Your Health: Growing up with epilepsy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 500,000 American kids live with epilepsy and another 10 to 20 million Americans have a chronic illness. As these younger patients grow up, many will need to start treatment with adult specialists, putting them at risk of falling through the cracks.

Clara Hartman was in high school when she was diagnosed with epilepsy.

“I didn’t have my first grand mal seizure until I was about 16,” she recalls.

High school is tough enough for a teen and sometimes even tougher for kids with chronic illnesses.

“I definitely drew back, kind of isolated myself,” Clara said.

Dr. Emily Nurre is a neurologist who leads a specialized program helping teens with epilepsy manage their condition.

“It’s a time for high, you know, no-shows, missing visits just because it’s all new to them,” Dr. Nurre said. “That can leave them open to gaps in care and gaps in getting their medications.”

Dr. Nurre suggests parents start moving their children toward a transition in care years before the change is actually necessary.

“Nationally it’s recommended to start around 12 for any kind of chronic illness,” Dr. Nurre said.

Encourage the child to interact with doctors independently. Encourage age-appropriate talks about concerns that are specific to teens and young adults, like driving and family planning.

“They’ve been on a medicine that may have some birth defects if used in pregnancy,” Dr. Nurre said. “Then we bring that up and we talk about ‘would you want to consider switching?’”

For Clara, transitioning to a new doctor brought an additional challenge. Anxiety made it tough to initiate conversation.

“I had to get over that in order to communicate with my doctors,” she said.

Now, eight years later, Clara is almost completely seizure free, living on her own, and is studying to be a clinical psychologist to help other kids with chronic illnesses. Dr. Nurre says many of the steps they take to help teens adjust to their adult doctor can be applied to teens with other chronic conditions.

