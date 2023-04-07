Your Health: COVID on the brain

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly one in five Americans, who have had COVID-19, say they have “long COVID.” That’s when the effects of getting COVID remain long after the initial infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some of the most common long COVID symptoms include fatigue, memory impairment, and coordination problems. You may be wondering why some people that get COVID-19 feel symptom-free within days of testing positive, while others suffer for months and months.

“The fatigue I was really drained, and I could hardly get out of bed,” said Jeff Engman.

Engman was one of the early ones to get COVID-19, but his symptoms stuck around.

“I’m talking pretty good now, but early on, I was trying to talk, and I had trouble finding the words,” he said.

“One of the most common symptoms of long haul COVID is having some type of what people are calling brain fog,” says Dr. Jennifer Graves.

Dr. Graves, a neurologist at the University of California-San Diego, is leading a team tracking neurological symptoms in COVID long-haulers.

“What we’ve realized is shortly after the infection and the first few weeks to months, folks complain of having headaches and fatigue,” said Dr. Graves. “Then over time, we see a shift of folks complaining more about memory problems and inattention and difficulty multitasking.”

They found 15-30% of long haulers’ cognitive skills were impacted. Of 56 long haulers, six months after getting COVID, two-thirds still reported persistent neurological symptoms. The most prevalent was memory loss.

“One leading theory that I think is very probable is that it’s all triggered by the immune response to this virus,” Dr. Graves said. “But even if the virus isn’t directly invading the brain, it’s triggering the immune system to behave in a way that triggers an inflammatory response in the brain.”

So far, this response can last up to a year or even longer.

“The good news is the newer variants of this virus seem to be less likely to trigger this phenomenon,” said Dr. Graves.

Researchers are also now working to find biomarkers in the brain or blood that could identify which patients are suffering from long covid in the brain.

