Your Health: Alcohol deaths on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We hear a lot about the dangers of tobacco and an unhealthy diet. But alcohol use is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States.

A new report shows 32 people in the US are killed every day in crashes involving a drunk driver. That is one death every 45 minutes.

Americans are not strangers to alcohol. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows too much drinking may be even more harmful than some realize.

The four-year study found that one out of every eight deaths that occurred in adults ages 20 to 64 was due to injury or illness caused by excessive alcohol use. And, among those aged 20 to 34, one in four deaths was attributable to drinking.

Over-use of alcohol can increase the risk of harmful events, such as motor vehicle crashes, drownings, falls, violence, suicide, alcohol poisoning, and risky sexual behaviors. It’s also been linked to illnesses like liver disease, cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, digestive issues, memory problems, and depression. But quitting isn’t always easy.

“We can see through the research that people can spend 10 years from the moment they wake up and think ‘ugh is there something wrong with my drinking’ until actually stopping,” says Veronica Valli, a sober coach and author of “Soberful.”

According to Harvard Health, if you’re trying to curb your drinking habits, you might want to:

Set a drinking limit goal

Write down all the benefits of cutting back

Eliminate all alcohol from your home

Keep a diary of your behaviors

And, most importantly: get support!

“The number one thing is don’t do it alone,” Valli says. “Community is so important.”

A large recent study in England found 16 to 25-year-olds were the most likely age range to not drink at all.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.