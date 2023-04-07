What the Tech: Download Facebook information

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a thousand Facebook users had their accounts hacked and locked, and have lost hundreds of photos, videos, and memories they’ve uploaded through the years. Victims of the ‘Lily Collins Facebook hack’ may never get those photos back.

So many of us Facebook users love looking at our Facebook memories every day. For some, it goes back over a decade. Photos of the kids, photos, and comments from friends who’ve passed away. You might think they’re safe in the Facebook cloud.

But victims of the “Lily Collins Facebook Hack” know better. Hackers took over their account and locked them out and Facebook won’t let them back in.

Raleigh LaPlant said this time it was a click on a Facebook ad for a Chat GPT program.

“I think they’re able to actually compromise the account just by clicking a link,” he said.

That’s frightening because who hasn’t clicked on a link in the newsfeed? Security experts say it can happen again. This is going to run pretty rampant if they don’t get control of it.

To protect and save all of your Facebook information, you should download it in the event another hack compromises your Facebook account.

To do that, go to Facebook’s settings and privacy on a computer. then Privacy on the left side of the page and select “Your Facebook information”. You can transfer a copy of your information, photos, videos, and posts to Google Photos or Dropbox.

You can also download your profile information. This is pretty much everything you’ve uploaded to Facebook including your contacts, messages, and comments. This downloads all of that data onto a computer in HTML format for viewing. You should also download all of it in JSON, so, if you ever lose your Facebook profile, someone can import it into a new Facebook account.

Depending on how much you’ve uploaded to Facebook, this takes a very long time. You’ll get a link through email to download it to your computer and you must click on that link soon or you’ll need to start the process all over again.

