Weekend warm-up on the way and Friday’s headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have an extended period of dry weather ahead that will allow the swollen rivers to recede. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the weekend’s outlook. Plus Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to go over some of the top headlines for Friday morning and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
- Temperatures warming up
- Gov. Whitmer reflects on first 100 days of Democratic control
- Mountie Ground Coffee Cafe paves way to employment for students with learning disabilities
- Ledge break causes concern amongst Grand Ledge community
- Tigers still in high spirits after losing home opener
ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 7, 2023
- Average High: 54º Average Low 33º
- Lansing Record High: 81° 1929
- Lansing Record Low: -2° 1982
- Jackson Record High: 82º 1929
- Jackson Record Low: 3º 1982
