Weekend warm-up on the way and Friday’s headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have an extended period of dry weather ahead that will allow the swollen rivers to recede. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the weekend’s outlook. Plus Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to go over some of the top headlines for Friday morning and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 7, 2023

Average High: 54º Average Low 33º

Lansing Record High: 81° 1929

Lansing Record Low: -2° 1982

Jackson Record High: 82º 1929

Jackson Record Low: 3º 1982

