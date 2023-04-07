Video: Michigan State Police helicopter tracks fleeing stolen car, suspect arrested

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police helicopter assisted in the arrest of a suspect following a stolen vehicle incident on Thursday night.

According to authorities, the incident began when the owner of the stolen vehicle called 911 to report that she was following her stolen car. When police responded to the vehicle’s location, they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

Police said the helicopter tracked the stolen vehicle as it drove recklessly with its lights off. Eventually, the driver crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. During the chase, the helicopter observed the suspect discarding a firearm.

With the helicopter’s assistance, ground units were able to locate and arrest a 21-year-old man with the assistance of the Flint Township Police Department. The helicopter also directed ground units to the location of the discarded firearm, which was recovered.

The suspect is facing charges related to the stolen vehicle and the illegal firearm.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.