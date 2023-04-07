Video: Michigan State Police helicopter tracks fleeing stolen car, suspect arrested

By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police helicopter assisted in the arrest of a suspect following a stolen vehicle incident on Thursday night.

According to authorities, the incident began when the owner of the stolen vehicle called 911 to report that she was following her stolen car. When police responded to the vehicle’s location, they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

Police said the helicopter tracked the stolen vehicle as it drove recklessly with its lights off. Eventually, the driver crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. During the chase, the helicopter observed the suspect discarding a firearm.

With the helicopter’s assistance, ground units were able to locate and arrest a 21-year-old man with the assistance of the Flint Township Police Department. The helicopter also directed ground units to the location of the discarded firearm, which was recovered.

The suspect is facing charges related to the stolen vehicle and the illegal firearm.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamston teen among 2 killed in East Lansing crash
A "serious car accident" closed the intersection of Lake Lansing and Coolidge roads in East...
2 killed, 6 hospitalized in East Lansing crash
Christian Katan Mansoor
Michigan teen reportedly impersonates police, attempts to pull over actual police officer
Ledge break causes concern amongst Grand Ledge community
Ledge break causes concern amongst Grand Ledge community
Friday morning shooting kills 23-year-old man in Lansing

Latest News

In My View: Will Suzy Merchant return to her Alma Mater as head coach?
Michigan State Police helicopter tracks stolen car fleeing ground units
Michigan State Police helicopter tracks stolen car fleeing ground units
Cristo Rey Church re-enacted the way of the cross. Jesus' walk towards crucifixion on Good...
Cristo Rey Church hosts Good Friday re-enactment
Cristo Rey Church re-enacted the way of the cross. Jesus' walk towards crucifixion on Good...
Cristo Rey Church hosts Good Friday re-enactment