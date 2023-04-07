UPAWS says rabbits, chickens are not good Easter presents for kids

rabbit in a cage at UPAWS in Sands Township.
rabbit in a cage at UPAWS in Sands Township.(wluc)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is advising parents not to buy children chickens or rabbits this easter.

Staff said both rabbits and chickens need a lot of very specialized care that requires a lot of attention.

UPAWS’ Rabbit Expert Jessica Hassell said rabbits are not cage animals and they need a lot of space to run. Hassell added chickens need a large cage that is predator-proof and that keeping a rabbit in a cage could have fatal results.

“They can die of heart attacks from stress and if you pick up a rabbit that doesn’t like it, they tend to kick and thrash and scratch,” said Hassell.

Hassell said over 80% of rabbits purchased during easter are returned months later and rabbits especially have been known to be very destructive.

UPAWS staff recommend if you’re going to get a gift, candy is probably your best bet.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "serious car accident" closed the intersection of Lake Lansing and Coolidge roads in East...
2 killed, 6 hospitalized in East Lansing crash
Williamston teen among 2 killed in East Lansing crash
Christian Katan Mansoor
Michigan teen reportedly impersonates police, attempts to pull over actual police officer
Abandoned kitten taken in by mother dog at Jackson County Animal Shelter
Ledge break causes concern amongst Grand Ledge community
Ledge break causes concern amongst Grand Ledge community

Latest News

Dimondale nursing home evacuated due to fire
Lansing police: 2 injured in shooting, one shot in chest
Lansing police: 2 injured in shooting, one shot in chest
Gov. Whitmer looks at progress approaching 100 days of 2nd term
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the weekend’s outlook.
Weekend warm-up on the way and Friday’s headlines