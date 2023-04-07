Tigers lose Cabrera’s last Opening Day, team remains optimistic

DETROIT (WILX) - Coming off the Tigers’ first series win of 2023 in Houston the Detroit Tigers returned home to Detroit on Thursday for a home opener that always delivers a sure sign of spring in Motown.

Detroit sports icons came together at Comerica Park for Tigers’ Opening Day. Calvin Johnson, Ben Wallace, and Nick Lidstrom took the field and called Miguel Cabrera to the mound for the ceremonial first pitch.

But the Tigers were unable to give the sold-out crowd at Comerica Park a win, giving up four runs in the 6th inning en route to a 6-3 opening series loss to the Boston Red Sox.

“I appreciate the fans coming out. We love the environment, the excitement,” said Detroit manager A.J. Hinch. “Obviously we take the lead, the hat tip to Miggy and the hall of famers throwing out the first pitch. There’s only one first day every year and Detroit does it right.”

Centerfielder Riley Green echoed Hinch’s feelings on the gameday crowd.

“The atmosphere was great,” Greene said. “It just shows that the city of Detroit and the fans are always all in. It’s awesome as a player to know that because it gives us a lot of adrenaline and energy and we feed off that.”

That energy is key as the team brings confidence to the field.

“I think we always think we have a chance, and we believe we have a chance,” said first baseman Spencer Torkelson. “We have a lot of confidence that we hammer baseballs. We have a really good lineup and a really good team so I’m really optimistic about us.”

With that optimism comes high expectations.

“All I know is the expectations we put on ourselves. We set that bar pretty high ourselves, going out there and trying to win every game. That’s what we can control,” said Hasse. “I don’t really care what people are saying on Twitter and what their expectations are. We need to take care of business here and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

It didn’t help that the Tigers left eight runners stranded on base. They’re off on Friday before getting back in action on Saturday where they’ll look for their first win of the series.

