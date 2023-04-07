Staudt on Sports LIVE: Detroit’s woes continue

By Krystle Holleman and Fred Heumann
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fred Heumann is in for Tim Staudt to talk about the woes that continue to haunt Detroit’s sports teams, plus we check in on the Master’s Tournament, and debate who is on thin(ner) ice: Juwan Howard or Mel Tucker.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamston teen among 2 killed in East Lansing crash
A "serious car accident" closed the intersection of Lake Lansing and Coolidge roads in East...
2 killed, 6 hospitalized in East Lansing crash
Christian Katan Mansoor
Michigan teen reportedly impersonates police, attempts to pull over actual police officer
Ledge break causes concern amongst Grand Ledge community
Ledge break causes concern amongst Grand Ledge community
Lansing police: man shot in chest dies from injuries

Latest News

Miguel Cabrera joined fellow Detroit sports icons Nick Lidstrom, Calvin Johnson, and Ben...
Tigers lose Cabrera’s last Opening Day, team remains optimistic
Miguel Cabrera joined fellow Detroit sports icons Nick Lidstrom, Calvin Johnson, and Ben...
Tigers drop home opener to Red Sox
Red Cedar River floods Old College Field, MSU to play Ohio State at Jackson Field
Red Cedar River floods Old College Field, MSU to play Ohio State at Jackson Field
Red Cedar River floods Old College Field, MSU to play Ohio State at Jackson Field