Staudt on Sports LIVE: Detroit’s woes continue
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fred Heumann is in for Tim Staudt to talk about the woes that continue to haunt Detroit’s sports teams, plus we check in on the Master’s Tournament, and debate who is on thin(ner) ice: Juwan Howard or Mel Tucker.
