Schools Rule: Bath High School students bond over project against bullying

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Bath High School are taking a unique approach to tackling bullying by using the power of words to uplift and empower their classmates.

The Chalkboard Project, now in its second year at the school, encourages students to take the hurtful words they have been bullied with and transform them into something positive.

Students took pictures of themselves holding a chalkboard that described what they had been bullied for, and those pictures were then hung all over the school. The project was a sobering experience for many students who were able to see the impact of hurtful words.

“It made me feel bad for a lot of people just to think that somebody called them that like it’s not okay,” said Mitchell Hammond, a student at Bath High School.

After returning from spring break, students set their books aside to cover up the harsh words written on their classmates’ chalkboards with positive and thoughtful messages.

“Being able to cover them up with nice words and thoughtful words is really special, I would say,” said Emily Krapohl, a junior at Bath High School.

The Chalkboard Project helps students understand the lasting impact of their words and encourages them to use their words to uplift and empower each other.

“It really helps them all bond and come together as a school,” said Ann Koch, a staff member at Bath High School.

The project is a powerful reminder that a little kindness and positivity can go a long way in creating a supportive and inclusive school community.

