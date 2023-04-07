Red Cedar River floods Old College Field, MSU to play Ohio State at Jackson Field

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to flooding at Old College Field, Michigan State’s three-game weekend series against Ohio State will be played at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts.

The games will begin on Friday evening at 6:05 p.m. with the first pitch, followed by a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game of the doubleheader is set to start at 1:05 p.m., with the second game starting approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first one.

MSU’s schedule is subject to change, more information can be found on the Michigan State University Athletics website.

