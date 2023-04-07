In My View: Will Suzy Merchant return to her Alma Mater as head coach?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Maybe Suzy Merchant would be interested in coaching at her alma mater CMU, as the school fired its coach Heather Oesterle on Thursday.

I am told Suzy is healthy enough to coach, but MSU did not spin it that way for months. Her entire staff has been released by new MSU coach Robyn Fralick, and perhaps some of them are interested in the CMU coaching job.

It’s a tough business being a big-time assistant coach with so little security. It amazes me how many people do it, given all the red flags they see on a regular basis.

