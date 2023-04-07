MSU students wrap up ‘It’s On Us Week’ with ‘Let’s Grow!’ event

(Michigan State University)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University wrapped up its annual “It’s On Us Week” on Friday with the “Let’s Grow!” event. The weeklong event aims at raising awareness about sexual violence on campus and providing resources to prevent it.

For “Let’s Grow!,” students gathered outside Wells Hall to paint pots and take home a little plant.

Alexander Babbitt, the peer education manager at MSU, explained that the event aimed to provide students with an opportunity to reflect, express their creativity, and find joy on a beautiful spring day.

The Prevention, Outreach, and Education Department at MSU sponsored the event, along with other events during the “It’s On Us” week.

For more information on events and resources available, visit MSU’s official website.

