Michigan’s Fantilli wins Hobey Baker

He is the third Wolverine to capture the prestigious honor
Michigan's Adam Fantilli skates against Colgate during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March 24,...
Michigan's Adam Fantilli skates against Colgate during an NCAA hockey game on Friday, March 24, 2023 Allentown, Penn. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (Michigan Athletics) - University of Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli won the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Friday night.

He is the third Wolverine to capture the prestigious honor, joining Brendan Morrison (1997) and Kevin Porter (2008).

Fantilli leads the nation in scoring 65 points in 36 games, scoring 30 goals and 35 assists.

Fantilli also won the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year, first team All-America honors, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, College Hockey News Player of the Year, first team All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Rookie Team and NCAA All-Regional Team.

He started his career on an eight-game point streak to lead Michigan to a 7-1 start.

