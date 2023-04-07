Marquette man arrested for child sexually abusive material

Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is charged with child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, child sexually abusive material-possession, and using a computer to commit a crime, the Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced Friday.

The MSP says 49-year-old Samuel Walter Numikoski of Marquette was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his residence. The investigation was initiated when it was learned that Numikoski was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Following the search of his residence, Numikoski was charged with 12 counts of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, one count of child sexually abusive material-possession, and 13 counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Numikoski was arraigned in the 96th District Court on Thursday.

If convicted, Numikoski faces up to 10 years in prison for the child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, four years for child sexually abusive material, and 10 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

