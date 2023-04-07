Lansing police: 2 injured in shooting, one shot in chest

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police confirm a man was shot in the chest and another was injured Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Dorchester Cir. for a shooting at approximately 6:45 a.m. According to police, officers located a male victim in a hallway with a gun shot wound to his chest.

Police report the Lansing Fire Department took him to the hospital with serious injuries and another man was injured during an altercation.

