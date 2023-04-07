Lansing cheesecake business receives grant from Michigan Main Street program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing cheesecake business will received funding from a grant Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) aimed at supporting small local businesses.

Downtown Lansing Inc. awarded a $25,000 Match on Main grant to Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes in the Allen Neighborhood Center’s incubator kitchen. The funds will be used to purchase kitchen equipment and open a retail location for the expanding cheesecake business, which currently wholesales their products in grocery stores around Michigan.

“We are so happy that Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes has been offered this opportunity,” said Marcus Leslie, owner of Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes. “We look forward to spreading our happiness through cheesecakes within the Lansing Community. This grant will assist our company with growing to the next phase which includes purchasing much needed equipment and to assist other entrepreneurs and youth in their journey to build businesses.”

Twenty-eight communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $697,325 in grants that are expected to create 70 full-time jobs and 144 part-time jobs. The Match on Main projects could generate a total private investment of more than $2.6 million.

Communities, who receive the grant funding from the MEDC, in turn award grants of up to $25,000 to eligible businesses seeking support.

MEDC Senior Vice President of Small Business Services Amy Rencher explains “these Match on Main grants will help local businesses find new paths to growth and create and retain jobs, while further developing vibrant, unique, and attractive places where people want to live, work, and play.”

Grants may be used by the business for eligible expenses that support technical assistance, interior building renovations, permanent or semi-permanent activation of an outdoor space, permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure, and other working capital needs such as marketing needs and inventory expenses.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.