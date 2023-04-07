Junior League of Lansing accepting applications for Community Impact Grant

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If your nonprofit has a great idea to make an impact in the City of Lansing, there may be some funding available to help out your project.

The Junior League of Lansing is currently accepting applications from non-profits for grants of up to $15,000. The grants are available to nonprofits located within a 25-mile radius of Lansing, Michigan and serving that area.

Previous grant recipients include Habitat for Humanity Capital Region, South Lansing Community Development, Haven House, and St. Vincent Catholic Charities.

To learn more about the Community Impact Grant program and to apply, visit the official Junior League of Lansing website.

