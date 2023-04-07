Junior League of Lansing accepting applications for Community Impact Grant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If your nonprofit has a great idea to make an impact in the City of Lansing, there may be some funding available to help out your project.

Related: Lansing cheesecake business receives grant from Michigan Main Street program

The Junior League of Lansing is currently accepting applications from non-profits for grants of up to $15,000. The grants are available to nonprofits located within a 25-mile radius of Lansing, Michigan and serving that area.

Previous grant recipients include Habitat for Humanity Capital Region, South Lansing Community Development, Haven House, and St. Vincent Catholic Charities.

To learn more about the Community Impact Grant program and to apply, visit the official Junior League of Lansing website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.