Jackson’s Mazur earning role in Red Wings’ organization

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Carter Mazur is the latest of only a handful of professional hockey players from Jackson, Michigan.

Now, he’s making an impact within the Detroit Red Wings organization since being drafted (3rd Rd, 70th overall) in 2021.

“To finally be drafted, I know the work just started especially now,” said Mazur to News 10 in Friday, “so I know I have to work a lot harder to get to that level, but that’s always my dream and I feel like to reach your dreams, you always have to work hard and be determined and that’s what I plan to do.”

It’s been a busy last couple of weeks; Mazur went from his college team (The University of Denver), to signing his entry level contract with the Red Wings on his birthday, March 28th.

A dream come true, thanks to everyone who has been apart of the journey! I’m excited to sign with @DetroitRedWings and ready for the future! pic.twitter.com/La9cXnfVvn — Carter Mazur (@Carter_Mazur) March 28, 2023

“It’s kind of crazy how quick it really came but I feel like I worked hard enough to put myself in that position,” he said, “and I’m just excited that I can really call myself a part of this organization that I grew up loving and dreaming about playing for so it’s awesome.”

Mazur’s finishing the season in AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids on an amateur tryout.

He’s already learning, as the best players always are.

“I feel like coming in a new place not knowing much about it, it’s kind of easy to watch people that have been through it and have been in Grand Rapids for a long time,” Mazur said. “So I’ve just been taking little things from them and just trying to implement it into my daily routine.”

Once the offseason hits, Mazur as his sights on the Red Wings.

“I love competing, and competing against the best players in the world is especially a good feeling and that’s what I plan to do.”

And he’ll work hard to make his community proud, like he always promised.

“Just having their support behind me really gets me to this level and I feel like they’ve done a lot for me as in giving me ice and everything related to that.” Mazur said. So I’m just happy to be a part of the Jackson community and then hopefully show what I can do for them.”

Mazur made an impact on the scoreboard Thursday night, scoring his first two goals and adding an assist in a 5-2 win over Manitoba.

