Gov. Whitmer looks at progress approaching 100 days of 2nd term

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is 100 days into beginning her second term.

News 10′s Taylor Gattoni was at the state capitol as Governor Whitmer’s second term approaches 100 days.

Gov. Whitmer says the legislature has been hard at work in just a short amount of time.

She’s been working on putting laws into place with this being the first time a democratic governor has had a favorable legislature since the Tigers won the World Series in 1984.

The governor says she was proud to sign the repeal of the 1931 Abortion Ban, Right to Work laws and expand civil rights protections for members of the LGBTQ community. All passed with very little Republican support.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said “I’ve never seen this much get done in such a short period of time. The legislature has been hard at it. We’ve been negotiating.”

“At the end of the day, the people expect us to roll up our sleeves and work together. I’ll work together to continue to do that.”

Republican Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt says he’s feels Gov. Whitmer has stepped away from the bipartisanship she promised.

The governor says since many of her early priorities are accomplished she’s turning to climate change and working to reduce carbon emissions across the state.

