East Lansing crash renews safety concerns at Coolidge, Lake Lansing intersection

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in East Lansing are sounding off about the intersection of Coolidge and Lake Lansing roads, which has been identified as one of the most dangerous intersections in Ingham County since 2017.

The intersection has become infamous for the frequency of crashes that occur there. The latest crash happened Wednesday night, killing two young men and hospitalizing six others. One of the injured was airlifted to University of Michigan Hospital from Sparrow Hospital.

“Our hearts are heavy today knowing that two young lives have been lost,” said East Lansing Police Captain Chad Pride. “We hope that the recovery for those that suffered serious injury will be swift.”

Residents in the area have expressed their concern about the intersection, which they said has become a big problem due to drivers speeding too often.

“I do think it’s pretty dangerous for the area,” said resident Jennifer Gonzales.

Lawrence Kaylor, another resident who drives through the intersection every day, said that the intersection would be safer if drivers obeyed traffic laws and didn’t speed or try to run yellow lights that turn red.

“It would be a safe intersection if people would just abide by the rules,” he said.

Kaylor pointed out that while News 10 was filming, a car turned left from the farthest right lane, which he said is a perfect example of why the intersection is so dangerous. He wants law enforcement to stay on top of the intersection and write citations for speeding and improper driving.

“Write citations for speeding and for improper driving, running red lights things like that,” Kaylor said. “The only thing I think the city could do would be to install traffic cameras on intersections that are typically hazardous like this one.”

The investigation into Wednesday’s crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6897 ext. 6637.

