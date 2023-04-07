Dimondale nursing home evacuated due to fire

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Windsor Township Fire responded to the Dimondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for a fire Friday at approximately 6 a.m.

About 20 people were evacuated as crews responded to a fire contained inside a resident’s bathroom, according to authorities.

Fire department officials say there was minor damage, no injuries, and that no one was displaced due to the fire.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

