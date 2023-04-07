Dimondale nursing home evacuated due to fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Windsor Township Fire responded to the Dimondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for a fire Friday at approximately 6 a.m.

About 20 people were evacuated as crews responded to a fire contained inside a resident’s bathroom, according to authorities.

Fire department officials say there was minor damage, no injuries, and that no one was displaced due to the fire.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.