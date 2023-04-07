Cristo Rey Church hosts Good Friday re-enactment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During the times of the bible, it’s said Jesus performed miracles on earth. What is now the most holy day for Christians, Jesus was crucified on Good Friday.

“My kingship does not belong to this world,” said the actor who played Jesus.

In a re-enactment of Jesus’ death, they placed a crown of thorns on his head at the Capitol steps. Cristo Rey Church members gathered in remembrance of Jesus’ crucifixion.

According to the bible, he was forced to carry his cross to the place he would die. Ana Cavazos Lugo planned the Outdoor Way of The Cross display.

“Jesus come to the earth to save the saints,” said Ana Cavazos Lugo.

Members of the church played out the 14 stages of Jesus’ crucifixion by walking through the streets of Lansing. After 2 miles, the actor who played Jesus was placed on the cross at the Cristo Rey Community Center.

“Each station is here to teach us a lesson. a lesson for us to live through and to live by,” said Lugo.

“It’s very important for me to do it because one day, Jesus Christ do it for me. Every day you do bad things and now, I know that he loves me more,” said Maria Resendiz.

For Maria and others, this was their first time participating in the holy week activity. This has been a tradition for Cristo Rey Church for more than 40 years.

“Just remembering the passion of Jesus and his love for humanity,” said Cristo Rey Church Father Vincent Richardson.

“Tomorrow The Process Of Resurrection Weekend For Sunday To Be The Day Of Resurrection Which Is The Glory Of God,” said Lugo.

Leading up to Easter Sunday where Christians will celebrate the day Jesus was resurrected.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.