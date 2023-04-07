Controversy surrounds MSU’s partnership with Caesars Sports Book

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is facing controversy over its partnership with Caesars Sports Book, which has led to many ads on campus during game days.

The new sports betting regulations prohibit college deals and have prompted a petition started by MSU Professor John Kerr to end the partnership with Caesars.

You have to be 21 to sports bet in Michigan, and many college students are under that age. MSU partnered with Caesars Sportsbook a little over a year ago, bringing many of their ads to campus on game days.

“Even if you’re not trying to say ‘20 years olds should bet,’ because it’s illegal, you’re still setting them up to bet as soon as they turn 21,” Kerr said.

New guidelines going into effect July 1 would ban the college’s sportsbook deal, but MSU has yet to make any final announcements.

While some are criticizing MSU for even working with the sportsbook in the first place, MSU said ending the contract is a tricky process.

In a statement to News 10, a spokesperson for MSU Athletics said, “Michigan State Athletics’ multimedia rights holder, Playfly Sports Properties, is engaged in conversations with Caesars regarding the contract.”

Kerr said it’s time for the school to speak out against the deal and own up to the potentially harmful partnership.

“Even the American Gaming Association bans this kind of partnership, and yet we have one,” said Kerr.

Joey Brincat, a 22-year-old MSU senior, said he is an active sports better but sees problems with schools partnering with online gambling sites.

“You know it’s a start to a bad path. I was an underage gambler and I still gamble,” Brincat said. “I recommend you don’t get into it underage.”

Brincat said he knows many underage gamblers.

The new guidelines going into effect July first, ban college partnerships that advertise sports wagering. It will also ban any sports book name, image and likeness deals with student-athletes.

