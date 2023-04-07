Charlotte invites residents to participate in citywide photo contest

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Charlotte, Michigan is hosting a photo contest and inviting residents to showcase their city to the world.

Participants can submit up to three unique photos featuring the people, places, events and activities that make Charlotte an awesome place to live. The contest rules require image files to be in .png, .jpg or .gif formats and a minimum size of 1920px by 1440px.

Photos depicting illegal or dangerous activities are not allowed, and images must be original and not copyrighted. If minors under the age of 18 are included in the photos, their parents or guardians must give their permission.

The contest welcomes photos from all seasons, including winter, fall, spring, and summer. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 14th, and entries can be sent to manager@charlottemi.org. The winning photos will be featured online to showcase the beauty of Charlotte to the world.

More information can be found on the official City of Charlotte website.

