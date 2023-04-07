Big warm-up on the way, and what’s ahead on Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a look at the forecast for the weekend. Plus Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk with a preview of what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 7, 2023

  • Average High: 54º Average Low 33º
  • Lansing Record High: 81° 1929
  • Lansing Record Low: -2° 1982
  • Jackson Record High: 82º 1929
  • Jackson Record Low: 3º 1982

