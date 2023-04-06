Williamston teen among 2 killed in East Lansing crash

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the two men killed in an East Lansing crash as a 19-year-old from Williamston and a 20-year-old from Lansing.

The crash happened Wednesday night near the intersection of Lake Lansing and Coolidge roads.

According to authorities, the crash involved two vehicles with multiple people in each vehicle. Police said two people died at the scene and six were rushed to a hospital.

Police confirmed Thursday that two people have since been released from the hospital. Four people remain hospitalized, one in critical condition.

“Our hearts are heavy today knowing that two young lives have been lost,” said East Lansing Police Captain Chad Pride. “We hope that the recovery for those that suffered serious injury will be swift.”

One patient was airlifted to Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor from Sparrow in critical condition but has since improved.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6897 ext. 6637.

