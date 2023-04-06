U.S Defense Dept. contract awarded for MSU chip-testing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University, supported by a $14.2 million contract funded by the U.S. Department of Defense will develop a new chip-testing facility.

The new facility will help meet the current national shortfall of testing capacity for advanced microelectronics, including those used for commercial spaceflight, 5/6G wireless technology and autonomous vehicles, according to MSU.

MSU officials say at the center of the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB) is a refurbished 60-year-old nuclear cyclotron, the K500, that made history as the world’s first superconducting cyclotron.

“This new FRIB-adjacent facility at MSU will provide the United States several thousand additional hours of capacity for chip testing annually,” said MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “We are ready to leverage a six-decade-long investment by the National Science Foundation in basic nuclear science at MSU for a new purpose that is so central to this critical industry, to U.S. competitiveness, and to national security.”

Among the most immediate goals is the testing of electronic components for use in space, where levels of ionizing radiation are much higher than at the Earth’s surface and where devices must operate for years or even decades with little if any maintenance. The MSU proposal for funding was in direct response to a critical national shortfall of testing capacity of space-bound electronic components.

“MSU, FRIB and the College of Engineering, through the Space Electronics Center, are creating an unparalleled ecosystem that will include strong industry and government participation to advance the state-of-the-art in radiation-hardened components and space electronics, and above all, to develop the necessary talent that will support this technology discipline for years to come and solidify the U.S. position as a leader in this field,” said John Papapolymerou, MSU Research Foundation Professor and chair of the MSU Electrical and Computer Engineering Department.

“Space electronics applications can act as a catalyst to attract a brand-new generation of engineers and scientists needed to fill the more than 50,000 positions in the general area of semiconductors over the next five years or so, said Papapolymerou. “MSU will play a central and pivotal role in this talent pipeline development.”

MSU’s nuclear physics graduate program has been ranked No. 1 since 2010 by U.S. News and World Report.

