Unlock a world of wonder and discovery at the MSU Science Festival

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Unlock a world of wonder and discovery at our Living Museum!

Join Potter Park Zoo on Friday, April 7th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm for an evening of interactive experiences that will immerse you in the world of conservation and the natural world.

Experience the zoo like never before, as you explore select animal exhibits at twilight when the zoo is not normally open to the public. Get up close and personal with our animal care staff and discover the magic of the zoo in a whole new light.

Their hands-on activities are designed for guests of all ages to learn about the care of animals at the zoo and our conservation efforts both locally and globally.

This event is part of the MSU Science Festival Nights at the Museum series, a multi-day event highlighting science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) through talks, demonstrations, tours, open houses, and hands-on activities for lifelong learners of all ages.

Admission is free and open to all ages, so bring the whole family and join us for an evening of learning and fun! No registration is needed. Visit www.sciencefestival.msu.edu for more information

